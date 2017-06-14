Bassike Resort 2018

Designers Deborah Sams and Mary Lou Ryan started Bassike — pronounced basic — in 2006 by creating exactly what their name states, basic pieces with staple organic jersey cotton Ts. From there, the Australian brand expanded to Japanese denim bottoms and since has evolved into smartly constructed, mainline collections. Everything is sustainably manufactured.

For their most recent collection, silhouettes were focused on defining the waistline, which is quite feminine for the brand who is known for their typically boxy and sheathlike shapes. Inspirations for the seasons always stem directly from new fabrications. The designers are particular about making sure the make and fit of all of their pieces are perfect — their “bread and butter.” There were great details, such as rope-ties, on dresses and pants, and especially great holding together a one-shoulder top. Other highlights included a gathered dress and check gusset skirt with jacket, all of which had a scrunched texture, as well as bandage belted skirts. It was simple and unfussy but effortlessly chic.

