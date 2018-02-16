Cristiana Ottaviano held a walk-through of her latest collection at her West Village atelier, which made for a lovely inside glimpse into what happens behind the scenes of her detailed evening and ready-to-wear. While Ottaviano continually references the Renaissance period for inspiration, she focused on sonnets and Shakespeare this season, transforming the ever popular slogan trend into an elegant feel with his words. Her work in calligraphy also inspired the idea. “For those who love, time is eternal” was embroidered delicately onto a white ballgown skirt that was paired back with a chic, asymmetrical strapless top. The script also came into play on a sheer nude top, paired with a fun leopard print mini skirt.

Leopard proved to be a main point for the more casual part of the collection, rendered additionally on two fur jackets. Her calfskin jacket paired with sheer trousers made for a modern look. Ottaviano’s fall collection held nice variety: from a deep purple tuxedo set to a white gown embroidered with upturned feathers and beading plus some great bustiers. While there was an evening look for everyone, the collection flowed nicely, with just enough embroidery and sparkle throughout.