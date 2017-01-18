Like its global reach — 61 countries, with its own stores in 34, and the U.S. up next — Marc Cain’s runway shows are always big. Reflecting the German powerhouse’s “on trend” versus trendsetting positioning, creative director Karin Veit reliably presents an assortment to tempt but not overtax the brand’s consumers, wherever they may be. Fall’s main proposition recalled ath-leisure and dressier urban looks with a frothy dose of ballet influences, such as long tulle skirts, dancers’ warm-up wrap sweaters and stirrup pants crossed with dancing — or running — tights. The brand seemed to be channeling a young Madonna in outfits combining pearls, polka dot organza and leather or lacquer motorcycle jackets, and other decorative effects featured stars, velvet, gold quilting, feathers and appliqués. The animal kingdom ruled in leopard prints in every size and form, often worn all at once, while colors popped in vibrant tomato and cherry red, or pumpkin and curry combos. On a more subdued note, coats made a strong outing, and the black evening looks, such as the little star-studded cocktail dress VIP front row guest Kate Bosworth was wearing, will surely have that cash register ringing.