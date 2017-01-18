Like the masters of midcentury interior design they admire, Odeeh designers Otto Drögsler and Jörg Ehrlich have forged a signature style language at once pure and playful, linked to folkways and craft on the one hand and the contemporary current on the other. And all executed in their individually spiced blend of colors, patterns and textures.

Presented in the looming, concrete interior of Berlin’s Humboldt Forum construction site on Tuesday night, Odeeh’s fall looks, the opening black parade established their overlying premise: the same woman can yearn for a beautifully cut and essentially calm pantsuit on Monday and a ruffle-edged touch of prairie romance on Tuesday. As for those other days, open the paint box for a tailored splash; layer Baroque-toned satin upholstery stripes under dark wool plaids; let bold silk jacquards swing in non-matched colorways; encrust simple tops and shifts with confetti paillettes, paired perhaps with a megablack-and-white PdG print, or venture out in this season’s must-have shaggy, boiled wool coats and jackets. Here, a simple yet acidic yellow coat over a ruffled mustard silk blouse, cropped and pleated gray wool baggies, a dark red belt and black flats provided a prime example of Odeeh-style balance. Ehrlich likened the collection’s simpler shapes and quieter pieces to “safety buckles…which then allow women to dare more.”