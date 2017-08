The Accessories Council will mark its 21st annual ACE Awards this evening, with a roster of celebrities and designers set to attend.

Winners include: Betsey Johnson, Style Icon Award, presented by Victoria Justice; Kendra Scott, Breakthrough Award, presented by Ken Downing of Neiman Marcus; Loeffler Randall, Brand of the Year, presented by Garance Doré; Monica Rich Kosann, Trailblazer Award, presented by Danielle and Laura Kosann of The New Potato; Polaroid Eyewear, Legacy Award, accepted by Henri Blomqvist of Safilo Group and presented by Elliott Sailors; PVH Corp., Sustainability Award, accepted by chairman and chief executive officer Emanuel “Manny” Chirico and presented by Brooke Shields; Shopbop, Retailer of the Year, accepted by Darcy Penick; Joseph Altuzarra, Designer of the Year, presented by Marina Larroudé, fashion director of Barneys New York; Jason Rabin of Global Brands Group, Business Visionary Award, presented by Artie Rabin; The NPD Group, Business Leadership Award, accepted by Karyn Schoenbart and presented by Diane Sullivan of Caleres; Eva Longoria, Style Ambassador, presented by Robert Verdi; "The Get Down" costume designer Jeriana San Juan and Grandmaster Flash, Style Influencers, presented by Shameik Moore, and Jenn Rogien, Excellence in Costume Design, presented by "Orange Is the New Black" actress Alysia Reiner.