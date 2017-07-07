When you think of the Nineties, what comes to mind first? The “Rugrats,” of course.

Danielle Nicole, the handbag and accessory brand known for translating runway trends into accessible styles, has teamed with Nickelodeon on a playful, limited 10-piece collection of handbags, backpacks, pouches and key chains based on characters from the network’s animated show “Rugrats.” In a nod to the characters’ spirited personalities, the collection features geometric prints, embroidery and mixed metallics, evoking Nineties trends, which have returned on the runways and in the streets. The designs incorporate Rugrats characters, like Tommy Pickles and his cousin Angelica, and catchphrases such as “Get Real.”

“Nostalgia and whimsical trends of the Nineties play big with our customer base, so we knew a collection based on characters that hit the screen in the early Nineties would resonate with them,” said Danielle DiFerdinando, founder and creative director of Danielle Nicole, a division of FAB NY. “Bold and bright hues were Nineties staples.” She advises, “Style the bags with Nineties fashion trends — cropped tops, high-waisted jeans, high-top sneakers and track pants.”

The Nickelodeon Rugrats collection will retail at Box Lunch, a division of Hot Topic, beginning July 14. Box Lunch sells pop-culture-themed apparel, accessories, home goods, gifts, novelty items and collectibles. For every $10 spent at a Box Lunch store, a meal is provided to Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. The Rugrats designs will be also be sold on Danielle-Nicole.com beginning Aug. 14 and on bloomingdales.com in October. Danielle Nicole has an ongoing program with Disney, and has partnered with Dreamworks’ “Trolls,” among other collaborations.