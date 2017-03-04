View Slideshow
The season’s must-have accessories, new trends, innovative designs and timeless pieces: Everything you need to know in one place. This is your ultimate guide to all things accessories from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Click through the gallery for more >>

For the second time, Pierre Hardy presented his Atelier line of his most sophisticated and experimental styles during Paris Fashion Week.

The styles were revved up with colorful geometrical cutouts, contrasting materials — varnished leather and suede — and highlighted piping in white, silver or red.

Lydia Courteille Presents Latest Jewelry Collection at Paris Fashion Week >>

Inspired by a trip to the desert, Lydia Courteille’s Sahara line featured organic forms shaped around Australian opals in a range of blues.

Who’d have thought it? The humble dung beetle — complete with its ball of dung in the guise of a raw azurite — found its way into Lydia Courteille’s latest jewelry collection, inspired by a trip to the Sahara, via this imposing one-off ring.  Courtesy Images

Robert Clergerie Fall 2017 Collection >>

While continuing the brand’s tradition of designing shoes inspired by architecture, Robert Clergerie’s creative director Roland Mouret introduced new styles for fall.

Left and center: Fluffy and Muffy, a shearling and rabbit Tempur-Pedic-soled shoe that is new for fall. Right: Another newly introduced style, a satin stretch bootie with a “teardrop” heel.  Xavier Granet

Eddie Borgo’s New Collection for Fall 2017 >>
“This collection is our reinterpretation of jewelry collected during the holidays all over the world,” said Eddie Borgo at his Paris Fashion Week presentation. “My friends have been bringing back local handcrafted jewelry from their travels.”

“We wanted to create something that was a three-dimensional object out of the paillettes,” Borgo said.  Xavier Granet/WWD

