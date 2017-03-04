The season’s must-have accessories, new trends, innovative designs and timeless pieces: Everything you need to know in one place. This is your ultimate guide to all things accessories from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017. Click through the gallery for more >>

Pierre Hardy Presents Atelier Line at Paris Fashion Week >>

For the second time, Pierre Hardy presented his Atelier line of his most sophisticated and experimental styles during Paris Fashion Week.

Lydia Courteille Presents Latest Jewelry Collection at Paris Fashion Week >>

Inspired by a trip to the desert, Lydia Courteille’s Sahara line featured organic forms shaped around Australian opals in a range of blues.

Robert Clergerie Fall 2017 Collection >>

While continuing the brand’s tradition of designing shoes inspired by architecture, Robert Clergerie’s creative director Roland Mouret introduced new styles for fall.

Eddie Borgo’s New Collection for Fall 2017 >>

“This collection is our reinterpretation of jewelry collected during the holidays all over the world,” said Eddie Borgo at his Paris Fashion Week presentation. “My friends have been bringing back local handcrafted jewelry from their travels.”

SEE ALSO:

Accessories of the Day: The Top Bags, Shoes and More From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 >>

London Fashion Week Fall 2017: London’s Accessories Scene Buzzes With New Names >>

Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017: Milan’s Accessories Message: Feminine and Flamboyant >>