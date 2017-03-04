View Slideshow
Hermès tapped into the customizing trend in accessories, offering a variety of interchangeable straps to go with its Bolide 1923 handbags. 

Mini Bolide 1923 handbags were paired with a variety of colorful straps.

Mini Bolide 1923 handbags were paired with a variety of colorful straps. The embroidered calfskin version, shown in the middle, came with a pink-and-yellow plaited calfskin strap.  Xavier Granet/WWD

Hermès nodded to its equestrian roots with a black Kelly bag with a strap covered in cabochons in palladium-finish metal.

Here, a black Kelly bag with a strap covered in cabochons in palladium-finish metal.  Xavier Granet/WWD

Pierre Hardy also used the cabochons to decorative effect on suede loafers and Seventies-style platform shoes, which came in red or black.

Here, loafers in red and black.  Xavier Granet/WWD

Hardy played with extra-thick compensated soles in different colored layers, which were shown on everything from black-patent leather sandals to knee-high lace-up boots.

Hardy played with extra-thick compensated soles in different colored layers, which were shown on everything from black-patent leather sandals to knee-high lace-up boots.  Xavier Granet/WWD

