English new wave and the French electro scene of the Eighties inspired Nicholas Kirkwood’s fall collection. Here, his fun leather and velvet geometric bootie.

Nicholas Kirkwood's Fall Collection Presented at Paris Fashion Week

English new wave and the French electro scene of the Eighties inspired Nicholas Kirkwood's fall collection. Here, his fun leather and velvet geometric bootie.

He also brought back his cage-cone heel for fall, seen here in various styles.

Nicholas Kirkwood’s cage-cone heel, seen here in a new style.  Xavier Granet/WWD

A glittery sock boot had Kirkwood’s signature pearl detail.

This glittery sock boot had Kirkwood’s signature pearl detail.  Xavier Granet/WWD

As per sneakers, they came in white, black and blush.

Here, a version of the new sneakers in white.  Xavier Granet/WWD

Finally, a Chelsea boot was done in a snake print.

A Chelsea boot was done in a snake print.  Xavier Granet/WWD

Fall 2017 Nicholas Kirkwood Paris Fashion Week
