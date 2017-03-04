English new wave and the French electro scene of the Eighties inspired Nicholas Kirkwood’s fall collection. Here, his fun leather and velvet geometric bootie.
He also brought back his cage-cone heel for fall, seen here in various styles.
A glittery sock boot had Kirkwood’s signature pearl detail.
As per sneakers, they came in white, black and blush.
Finally, a Chelsea boot was done in a snake print.
