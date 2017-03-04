English new wave and the French electro scene of the Eighties inspired Nicholas Kirkwood’s fall collection. Here, his fun leather and velvet geometric bootie.

He also brought back his cage-cone heel for fall, seen here in various styles.

A glittery sock boot had Kirkwood’s signature pearl detail.

As per sneakers, they came in white, black and blush.

Finally, a Chelsea boot was done in a snake print.

SEE ALSO:

The Ultimate Accessories Guide to Paris Fashion Week >>

Accessories of the Day: The Top Bags, Shoes and More From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 >>

London Fashion Week Fall 2017: London’s Accessories Scene Buzzes With New Names >>

Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017: Milan’s Accessories Message: Feminine and Flamboyant >>