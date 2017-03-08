British shoe designer Rupert Sanderson presented a collection inspired by night, exploring rich materials such as velvet, metallic laminates and shagreen offset by light-catching platinum tweed.

The witty Brit, whose designs are all named after daffodils and signed with a lick of gold under the heel, said he aimed to be “exciting and relevant while offering fresh interpretations of classic shapes. Comfort is a by-product of trying to make women look fantastic.”

Boots were the most prominent styles for fall, including some accessorized with a pearled buckle; lace-up ghillies, or the “Critic,” a graphic white-patent style slashed with an elastic.

Velvet and suede played into the after-dark theme, seen on pumps and boots with contrasting piping.

Stars were another recurring motif, curling around the foot or peeking out along the toes. “Trends are shooting stars,” quipped the witty Brit.

Pebbly shagreen in dark hues and metallic tweed evoked the night sky as seen through a telescope.

