What do graphic stripes and floral embroideries have in common? Both came together in the interior design theme Bruno Frisoni channeled with his fall collection for Roger Vivier.

In silver and black, tone-on-tone patent and suede, or technicolor, wide horizontal stripes inspired by wallpaper found their way onto the Viv’ Cabas day bag, a cute tambourine-shaped mini bag, and on Podium-heeled ankle, knee- and thigh-high boots with aSixties feel. For evening, the stripes were interpreted in black and white on a new Papillon sandal style and crystal-buckled ankle boots.

A square-shaped buckle inspired by the brand’s archives was introduced across many designs, adorning the top of ankle boots and several bags.

Embroidered wall hangings were the inspiration for what Frisoni coined “Ottowoman” styles. Multi-hued floral patterns were woven in silk thread onto black nappa leather styles, particularly striking as a burgundy fur-trimmed high mule, laser cut and screen printed onto black pony skin in a more graphic interpretation on knee-high boots, or worked in woven leather on a series of bag styles.

Richly hued velvet boots provided a bridge between the opulent and the graphic, and stood out in a deep blue knee-high style. For more of an urban look, a new crystal double-buckled sneaker took its inspiration from the brand’s Sneaky Viv sliders, introduced for spring and irreverently reinterpreted in black mink for fall.

For the occasion, the brand had teamed with Jean-Paul Goude to create “All Singing, All Dancing,” an imposing video installation at the Pavillon Cambon venue featuring hundreds of mini-screens showing dancing shoes and singing clutches as well as extracts of dance movies against a backdrop of music composed by Sam Spiegel.

