MILAN — Accessories brands presenting during Milan Men's Fashion Week hit many of the same notes as those found on the runways of their fashion cousins. Stripes, embellishments, unisex styles and loads of color were among the main trends for spring 2018. Here, a roundup:

JIMMY CHOO: Sandra Choi described Jimmy Choo’s man for spring as “confident, dangerously attractive, dapper and glamorous but also lighthearted, cheeky and playful.” Among the standouts of the Mod collection were slip-ons with a leather chevron pattern and moccasins enriched with stone decorations. Creeper boat shoes showed a new cork wedge.