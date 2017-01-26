Nothing screams “power chic” like a smart pump or sandal in exotic skins like ayers, python and lizard. This season, they look strongest in a quintessential point-toe pump. The Zendaya pump from Paul Andrew (a favorite silhouette of the brand) and Chloe Gosselin’s ring lizard blue-to-green ombré number with sexy back lace prove that the classic pump will never go out of style.

For more spring trends just in time for retail, see the season’s best Tricked-Out Flats, Massive Carryalls, Best-Dressed Evening Shoes, Best Red Carpet-Worthy Evening Bags, Best Waist-Watching Belts, Best Boyfriend shoes, Best High-Style Backpacks, Best ‘Soul Train’ Throwback Platforms, Best Bags of a Bygone Era, Tinted Lenses in Every Shade, Best Bipartisan Pumps for Peaceful Transition of Style and Best Rainbow-Themed Bags.