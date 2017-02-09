Go bright or go home — that was designers’ mantra for strappy spring heeled sandals in vibrant colors. Valentino stuck to the block heel with thicker straps along the ankle in a neon yellow that’s sure to make a statement. Sophia Webster incorporated a multitude of colors, from soft pinks to a glowing teal, to create a lustrous wing on the side of the heel, while Tabitha Simmons set her bold red sandals apart by adding tassels at the end of the laces. These radiant choices will surely perk up any gloomy February day.



