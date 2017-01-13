Don Cornelius would get a kick out of the latest incarnations of the trend that never really goes away, the platform. The late, legendary “Soul Train” host would probably recognize some of the best for spring: Rochas shows a version of flower power with a heavy sole and embroidered blooms, Miu Miu takes a look back as Seventies glam rock meets Forties femininity with a yellow satin number, while Marc Jacobs wins the prize for going to extreme heights with these stilts, or rather, platform sandals.