If Kermit the Frog is still in search of the “Rainbow Connection,” the good news is he need look no further than these bags for spring, which seem to include, well, every color of the rainbow. Michelle Smith of Milly created a rainbow in her evening bag take on the theme, while Les Petits Joueurs designer Maria Sole Cecchi also showed an evening showstopper in a look that had panels of a crystal fringe in a wide spectrum of color cascading off the edge. Sophie Hulme channeled her style in a version that harked back to the psychedelic motifs of the Seventies. Kermie would approve.

