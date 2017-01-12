It’s no news that backpacks surpassed their utilitarian status as gear and book carriers long ago. Most widely popularized in the Nineties as fashion statements, like many things of that grunge decade, the mood is coming back into fashion. The latest colorful options, such as Marc Jacobs’ arty collaboration with artist Julie Verhoeven or Alexander Wang’s surf-inspired version, demonstrate that these slingable workhorses pack a big punch of style.

