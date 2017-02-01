View Slideshow
Wedges are becoming the go-to solution for well-heeled ladies who desire height, not agony, in their footwear choices. For spring, designers offer solutions for every kind of wedge imaginable. Bottega Veneta’s ankle strap style in suede — worn throughout the brand’s 50th anniversary show — and Derek Lam’s suede style with a bow at the ankle both veer toward the style’s classic side, while Miu Miu’s molded plastic relief resembling rolling hills of a meadow and Christian Louboutin’s graphic color-blocked mule wedge reveal a more artistic expression.

