Why should bags be the only accessories with a rep for easy function? The one must-have in a spring shoe wardrobe is the simple, easy-on, easy-off slide. But the user-friendly design doesn’t skimp on details. Giannico offers a rainbow suede scalloped design, while fellow Italians Prada and Paula Cademartori showed their versions embellished with retro flowers.

