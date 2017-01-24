View Slideshow
  View Gallery — 18   Photos


Why should bags be the only accessories with a rep for easy function? The one must-have in a spring shoe wardrobe is the simple, easy-on, easy-off slide. But the user-friendly design doesn’t skimp on details. Giannico offers a rainbow suede scalloped design, while fellow Italians Prada and Paula Cademartori showed their versions embellished with retro flowers.

For more spring trends just in time for retail, see the season’s best Tricked-Out FlatsMassive Carryalls, Best-Dressed Evening ShoesBest Red Carpet-Worthy Evening BagsBest Waist-Watching BeltsBest Boyfriend shoes, Best High-Style BackpacksBest ‘Soul Train’ Throwback PlatformsBest Bags of a Bygone EraTinted Lenses in Every ShadeBest Bipartisan Pumps for Peaceful Transition of Style, Best Rainbow-Themed Bags, Most Exotic High Heels and Instagrammable Bags.

accessories prada shoes Spring 2017
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus