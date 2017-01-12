Girls just wanna have fun, especially when it comes to sporting styles borrowed from the boys. Spring is serving up a plethora of options: Shine was a big factor for Nicholas Kirkwood, AGL, Stuart Weitzman and Bally, which offered oxfords and loafers in metallic finishes. Laser cuts and woven details add a touch of pizzazz to oxford styles from Givenchy, Alexandre Birman and Santoni, while bright colors on loafers from Fratelli Rossetti and Newbark give the classic a girly edge.

