Spring will get here eventually, and it’s never too early to find the best sunglasses for the season. Designers took a different approach by adding a colored tint to the lenses. Givenchy and Michael Kors Collection chose to go bold with a rose-colored lens in acrylic frames. Karl Lagerfeld took a different route for Fendi, making blue-tinted lenses gradient, and placing arrow motifs on the frames.
Spring 2017 Accessories: Tinted Lenses in Every Shade
Color your world for spring with these tinted sunnies.
