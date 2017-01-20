Inauguration Day is here, and the division between the “those-for” and “those-against” the incoming administration might never be clearer. But when it comes to stepping out in classic style and instant chic, nothing beats a sleek pump. While outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama tends to prefer styles from Jimmy Choo, the incoming FLOTUS Melania Trump is rarely seen in anything but Christian Louboutin. Whatever the preference, one thing is sure: Shoes like this say, “I’m the one who’s really in charge.”

