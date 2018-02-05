When buyers and editors think of pre-collections, commercial appeal comes to mind. But that is not to say that there aren’t trends percolating. Women’s pre-fall 2018 accessories reflected the spring runways — think streetwear, logo and chunky sneakers — and could foreshadow trends we might see continue as fashion month begins next week.

The sneaker trend has been on the runways for a few years and the latest versions took their lead from the men’s collections. Vetements’ runway included a Frankenstein style with reflective details. Chloé’s version is a slick white high-top with sportswear details in red and green with Velcro straps. Stella McCartney went for a sock style in orange with an oversized outsole.

Raf Simons was one of the first to reference the American southwest, and for pre-fall many designers gave the classic cowboy boot some luxurious tweaks. A Fendi boot had a colored snakeskin toe box and topstitch details on the instep. Altuzarra’s came in emerald-tone suede with stud details. Coach 1941’s take is a classic lace-up with white piping and stitching details.

Pre-fall bags are taking branding to a new level. Valentino’s runway included a shopper tote with the letters VLTN. Dior did one with a subtle embossed logo and some French musings about “L’Amour.” Louis Vuitton’s New Wave bag is bright and colorfully quilted.