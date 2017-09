Calvin Klein and Marchon Eyewear will continue their partnership.The American sportswear brand, now experiencing a major stylistic renaissance under the creative direction of Raf Simons, has renewed its license with the eyewear firm.The deal sees Marchon tasked with the design, development, production and distribution of both optical and sun products for the Calvin Klein 205 W39 NYC, Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Jeans brands.Marchon and Calvin Klein declined to provide additional specifics about the license renewal — including its length.Nicola Zotta, president and chief executive officer for Marchon Eyewear said of the partnership: “We are incredibly proud to continue our long-standing and successful partnership with Calvin Klein and be a part of the exciting and reinvigorated brand under Raf Simons’ creative vision. Our collaborative teams share the same drive for excellence and we are confident that we will continue to create innovative designs and products that drive the Calvin Klein eyewear business forward.”Steve Shiffman ̧ chief executive officer for Calvin Klein, added: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Marchon Eyewear and believe in the strength of our long-standing collaboration and the quality of the product we are creating together. We look forward to continuing the exciting growth of the global Calvin Klein brand in the eyewear category with our valued business partner.”The two entities mark the 25th anniversary of their partnership this year — having first signed a licensing agreement in 1992.It is understood that Simons’ influence has incited a surge in sales and blue-chip stockists for Calvin Klein eyewear. The glasses are currently stocked at stores including Matchesfashion.com, Barneys New York and Ssense. Sources say many such accounts were added upon Simons' hiring.The creative director showed his first collection for the brand in February.In August, PVH Corp. — holding company for Calvin Klein Inc. — reported that the brand’s year-over-year revenue had grown by 8 percent, rising to $786 million.The report also detailed that Calvin Klein International experienced a 20 percent increase in year-over-year, rising to $394 million.While Simons’ stewardship helped spur growth and interest in Europe and China, his changing of the guard led to a decrease in year-over-year quarterly earnings, with Q2 earnings dropping to $96 million from $106 million a year prior. “The earnings decrease was principally due to a $20 million planned increase over the prior-year period in marketing and investments associated with the Calvin Klein creative team leadership changes, which more than offset the revenue increase for the business discussed above,” noted the report.