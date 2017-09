MILAN — Kering Eyewear on Tuesday inked a partnership with Bio-on, an Italian company operating in the bioplastic sector. The two companies will develop new eco-sustainable materials to introduce in the French group’s eyewear designs. Kering Eyewear will be the first company in the industry to use Bio-on biopolymers.“The partnership with Bio-on represents a tangible sign of Kering Eyewear's attention to sustainability and its desire to bring innovation to a consolidated industry,” said Kering Eyewear’s chairman and chief executive officer Roberto Vedovotto. “In our group, we strongly believe that ‘sustainable business is smart business,’” added the executive, underscoring that “sustainability and environmental awareness are no longer an option” in the luxury market but a must.In particular, according to the partnership, researchers from Kering Eyewear and Bio-on will collaborate to design, certify and put on the market new eco-sustainable materials to be integrated with the use of cellulose acetate, one of the most common materials currently used in the eyewear industry. The new materials will be based on Minerv PHAs, a 100 percent natural and biodegradable bioplastic developed by Bio-on.“We are launching a new era in the eyewear world,” said Bio-on chairman and ceo Marco Astorri, highlighting how the new cutting-edge formulations will also enable Kering Eyewear’s designers to broaden their creativity.Kering Eyewear currently designs and distributes the eyewear collections of 15 labels within the luxury group, including Gucci; Bottega Veneta; Saint Laurent; Alexander McQueen; Stella McCartney; Cartier; Boucheron, and Pomellato, among others.Founded in 2007, Bologna-based Bio-on is listed on the Italian Bourse’s Aim program, which is dedicated to small and medium-sized firms.