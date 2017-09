New Orleans-based eyewear brand Krewe is gearing up for its first New York store.On Friday, the company will cut the tape on a downtown “residency,” located at 39 ½ Crosby Street in SoHo.This is the third Krewe retail location — adding to spaces in Savannah, Ga., and New Orleans.“New Yorkers have sought out Krewe since our inception, recognizing New Orleans as a sister global city; both are cultural hubs for architecture, music, food and art. Even though we are building a brand from New Orleans, New York has, and will continue to have, a fundamental impact on our creative process," said founder and creative director Stirling Barrett.The store will function as a revolving exhibition space for Krewe’s merchandising plays on lighting and floral arrangements. Fixtures are to be made by New Orleans-based artisans.“Our flora displays have always communicated where we’re from and what we care about by relaying the story of the plant-based acetates that we use in our eyewear designs,” said Barrett.Krewe notes that 30 percent of its sales are attributed to online transactions. As such, the brand will also focus efforts on its e-commerce and social media promotions to drive sales both in-person and online.The brand’s eyewear — typically priced between $200 and $300 — is also sold through third-party retailers including Bergdorf Goodman and Moda Operandi.