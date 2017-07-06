Luxottica Group Acquires Brazilian Óticas Carol The operation is valued at $125.5 million euros. By Alessandra Turra on July 6, 2017 Glasses by Luxottica's Ray-Ban. Courtesy Photo MILAN — Luxottica Group said Thursday it acquired 100 percent of Óticas Carol, an eyewear franchising retail chain that operates about 990 stores across Brazil. The deal is valued at 110 million euros. Founded in 1997, Óticas Carol generates sales of 200 million euros. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus