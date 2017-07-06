By  on July 6, 2017
MILAN — Luxottica Group said Thursday it acquired 100 percent of Óticas Carol, an eyewear franchising retail chain that operates about 990 stores across Brazil.

The deal is valued at 110 million euros. Founded in 1997, Óticas Carol generates sales of 200 million euros.

