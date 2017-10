Rebecca Minkoff is moving into eyewear.The contemporary brand has signed an eyewear licensing agreement with Safilo Group to design, manufacture and distribute a collection of sunglasses, which will launch in late 2018, and an optical collection that will be available in January 2019.“At Safilo, part of our strategy is to ensure our portfolio is always relevant and understand what are the trends and who are the consumers that we may not speak to,” said Luisa Delgado, chief executive officer at Safilo Group. “We identified engaged Millennials as a customer we wanted to speak to and that’s how we discovered Rebecca Minkoff.”According to Uri Minkoff, ceo and cofounder of Rebecca Minkoff, the deal, which lasts for seven years, will go beyond producing and distributing eyewear. Both parties are interested in developing a new retail experience for the customer. They haven’t finalized what that experience will look like, but Minkoff said they would streamline the customer’s journey, specifically within optical wear, and integrate technology into the process, which has become a brand tenet for Rebecca Minkoff.“In the industry there is chatter about people getting prescriptions and filling them online and what we wanted to do is work with a company that has the heritage that Safilo does, and these amazing retailers so it becomes a triangle effort,” Minkoff said. “We want to disrupt the retail experience and bring a new path to purchase into some of the top retail stores in the world.”This is the third licensing agreement for Rebecca Minkoff, which also works with Movado on a line of watches and Incipio on a collection of mobile accessories.Safilo Group, which recently opened a new North American headquarters in Secaucus, N.J., manufactures and produces eyewear collections for labels including Dior, Fendi, Céline, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs and Tommy Hilfiger.