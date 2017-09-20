MILAN — French skiwear specialist Rossignol has teamed with Italia Independent to develop a cobranded eyewear collection, which will be presented at the next edition of Milan-based Mido trade show, running Feb. 24 to 26.Though the companies declined to provide further details on the collaboration, the collection is supposed to be focused on unisex sunglasses.This partnership is in line with Rossignol’s recent strategy aimed at expanding its business in the fashion segment. In January, Rossignol unveiled a skiwear capsule in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger and will present a collection designed by Andrea Pompilio to be launched at Pitti Uomo next January.“The partnership with Italia Independent is based on a shared vision aimed at exalting tradition, providing excellence and introducing a strong component of innovation in our creations,” said Rossignol Apparel chief executive officer Alessandro Locatelli. “We believe that this collaboration with Italia Independent will enable us to offer both high-performance and desirable products, in line with the upscale quality that has also defined Rossignol’s offering.”Guided by the new ceo Giovanni Carlino, who succeeded Andrea Tessitore in November, Italia Independent is going through a restructuring phase, which includes cutting nonstrategic costs, a slimmer and more efficient structure, as well as a renewed focus on the brand’s distinctive traits.In the six months ended June 30, the eyewear firm reported a net loss of 3.1 million euros, compared with 2.7 million euros in the same period, but earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew to 35,000 euros compared with a loss of 1.7 million euros last year.