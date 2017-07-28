By  on July 28, 2017
A look from Liz Claiborne eyewear collection

A look from Liz Claiborne eyewear collection

Courtesy photo

MILAN – Safilo Group and  J.C. Penney have renewed their licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of optical frames and sunglasses under the women’s Liz Claiborne and men’s Claiborne brands for another five years, until 2022.

The Liz Claiborne and Claiborne eyewear collections are distributed exclusively within the United States and Canada.

