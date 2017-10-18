MILAN — Eyewear specialist Safilo is celebrating on Wednesday the opening of its new North American headquarters.Located in Secaucus, New Jersey, the new location is dedicated to the management of the company’s U.S. wholesale business, replacing the headquarters in Parsippany, N.J.“This inauguration marks a milestone in Safilo’s 55-year U.S. history of eyewear product and design leadership through enduring successful partnerships with eye care professionals and retail partners,” said Safilo Group chief executive officer Luisa Delgado. “In the context of today’s industry changes, Safilo is taking the leadership role of the independent alternative partner of trust, who stands for freedom of choice, transparency of terms and supply chain, quality of distribution and customer care, powered by innovation.”Along with the new headquarters, Safilo, which has recently established a global sales delivery department dedicated to the North American market, operates five locations across the United States. They include the Pacific design studio in Portland, Oregon; a factory for the production of ski goggles with a RX laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah; a distribution center in Denver, Colorado; a showroom for the Latin American market in Miami, Florida, as well as the design studio and showroom in New York City.In North America, Safilo also has an office in Montreal managing the Canadian business.[caption id="attachment_11029877" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Inside Safilo New HQ in Secaucus, New Jersey[/caption]During the opening event in Secaucus, the company will showcase some of his most recent projects, including the new collection developed to celebrate Polaroid’s 80th anniversary, the high-tech Smith Lowdown Focus, a pair of sunglasses helping wearers to increase their mental focus, as well the futurist style designed by a group of students at Parsons The New School For Design developed in collaboration with Safilo’s New York design studio.Safilo Group, which manufactures and produces the eyewear collections of a range of labels, including Dior, Fendi, Céline, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs and Tommy Hilfiger, among others, reported a net loss of 6.6 million euros in the first half of the year, compared to a net profit of 22.9 million euros in the year-earlier period, as the company was still suffering the effects of the Gucci license termination in 2016 and it recovered from difficulties associated with the implementation of a new IT system that led to a big order backlog in the first months of the year.In the six months to the end of June, net revenues were down 15.1 percent (16.2 percent at constant exchange rates) to 552.6 million euros. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization in the first half decreased 53.3 percent to 27.8 million euros, while the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 5.0 percent from 8.9 percent a year ago.Save