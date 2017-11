MILAN – In order to further expand its Latin American business, Safilo Group has signed a distribution agreement with Colombia-based eyewear retailer and wholesale leader Kronotime.The company, which directly operates 56 stores and manages 10 brands across eight cities, including Swarovski, Invicta and Technomarine, will distribute the eyewear collections manufactured by Safilo in the South American country.“We are excited about the growth potential that Colombia offers today for our eyewear brands. [It's] a big country with an important optical tradition, high engagement in fashion and design, and appreciation for product quality, which is ready now for locally relevant brand development across all segments with a keen eye on our leading brands Polaroid and Carrera,” said Safilo Group chief executive officer Luisa Delgado, in a statement. He lauded Kronotime for its brand-building capabilities, ability to work with a fast pace and long-term vision.Safilo, which produces the eyewear collections of a range of international brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Elie Saab, inaugurated last month its new North American headquarters, located in Secaucus, N.J.In addition, among recent developments, the company has signed a licensing agreement with Rebecca Minkoff to design, manufacture and distribute a collection of sunglasses, which will launch in late 2018, and an optical line that will be available in January 2019.