PARIS — A group of former employees of recently liquidated French eyewear manufacturer Groupe Logo that started legal action against Tag Heuer, the company’s main client, have agreed to a settlement subject to court approval, Virginie Verfaillie Tanguy, the lawyer representing the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand confirmed.

According to a source, 78 out of 172 Groupe Logo employees were suing Tag Heuer on two counts: abuse of economic dependency and loss of opportunity, after the luxury brand last fall confirmed it would not be renewing its license with the eyewear manufacturer.