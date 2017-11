Exclusive: The 2017 @victoriassecret fashion show is set to be an even shinier and more extravagant spectacle than ever before. Not only is the brand jet-setting to Shanghai for the show, but it’s also celebrating the 15-year “Crystal Anniversary” of its partnership with @swarovski. 275,000 crystals and 200 yards of woven ribbon and pavé crystals will be worn down the runway by Angel @hoskelsa, with one million crystals taking the runway in total. Here, a behind-the-scenes look at her fitting #wwdfashion (📷: @clint_spaulding)