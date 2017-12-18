This was a big year for sneakers, therefore it was a big year for GOAT, a Los Angeles-based sneaker-reselling app that raised $25 million in funding at the beginning of the year.

Here, GOAT cofounder Daishin Sugano, a former analyst, offers the most valuable sneakers based on data from the platform along with an overview of year:

1. Pharrell x Chanel x NMD Trail ‘Human Race’

2. Spike Lee x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

3. Vlone x NikeLab Air Force 1

4. Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

5. Undefeated x Air Max 97 OG ‘Olive’

6. Balenciaga Triple S Trainer

7. Air Jordan 1 Retro High EP ‘Satin Royal’

8. KAWS x Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Cool Grey’

9. Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0

10. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG NRG ‘Rust Pink’

WWD: What type of year has Adidas had in terms of sneakers?

Daishin Sugano: After a strong innovative and design push by Adidas in 2016, we saw them stay consistent with what worked — leveraging Kanye West and Pharrell Williams to push their Yeezy and Human Race lines, respectively, in 2017. With Yeezy, Adidas pushed new silhouettes: the Calabasas, the 700 and 500. The Calabasas became a more accessible Yeezy while the latter additions, the 700 and 500, became entry points into the high-fashion-inspired chunky runners. With Pharrell, Adidas went chunkier as well adding the trail outsole to their Human Races and extending a trio collaboration with Chanel, BBC and N.E.R.D.

WWD: What about Nike?

D.S.: Nike brought back the Royal 1s early in the year then gained much momentum when they retroed the Air Max 97s, launched a new silhouette in the VaporMax and pushed Air Forces throughout the year, but especially in the last few months highlighted by their ComplexCon initiative as chunky started trending. A huge part of the resurgence can be attributed to moves by Nike to incorporate more creatives and artists as collaborators highlighted by them working with Virgil Abloh and Off-White on 10 silhouettes, Brian Donnelly and Kaws Jordans and Tom Sachs with NikeCraft Mars Yards.

WWD: What about the luxury brands?

D.S.: Other areas of movement came from fashion brands Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. We saw slim sock runners, chunky runners and classic sneakers make their way onto our platform and influence buyer behavior.

WWD: What about other categories?

D.S.: On the skate side, we saw a rise from Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God with his collaborations with Vans, Jeff Staples and Nike SB with the Black Pigeon Dunks, Tyler the Creator and his Golf Le Fleur One Stars and Alexander Wang and his Adidas AW Skates.

WWD: What’s happening for 2018?

D.S.: We are always excited for the future of sneakers and how we can help expand the market. In 2018 things that stick out early for us are the release of arguably the greatest sneaker of all time in the Air Jordan Black Cement 3s, the advancement of 3-D and 4-D technologies, the third wave of Kanye’s most popular line, the 350, and an expanded sneaker line from some of the fashion houses. We are also excited to see the rise of basketball and how lifestyle basketball shoes will push their way on and off the court. We see early signs with the Off-White Hyperdunks and now the Kith Nike Lebron 15s.