Flat should never mean boring when it comes to footwear. This season, it’s the details — and plenty of ’em — that make for stellar spring sandals. Alexander Wang updated the traditional flip-flop with a crystal ankle cuff reminiscent of a surfer’s leash, albeit a superchic one. Christian Louboutin glammed up the trek-fan favorite, the Teva, with a multicolor mixed material version fit for traversing city streets instead of mountain trails. Meanwhile Roger Vivier‘s Bruno Frisoni offered a great take on another favorite style of the granola set: the Birkenstock. Frisoni’s interpretation comes in a reinforced heavy lace with crystal buckles.

For more great spring accessories, set to hit stores in February, check out WWD.com for trends in the coming weeks.

Alexander Wang Christian Louboutin Roger Vivier
