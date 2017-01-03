Flat should never mean boring when it comes to footwear. This season, it’s the details — and plenty of ’em — that make for stellar spring sandals. Alexander Wang updated the traditional flip-flop with a crystal ankle cuff reminiscent of a surfer’s leash, albeit a superchic one. Christian Louboutin glammed up the trek-fan favorite, the Teva, with a multicolor mixed material version fit for traversing city streets instead of mountain trails. Meanwhile Roger Vivier‘s Bruno Frisoni offered a great take on another favorite style of the granola set: the Birkenstock. Frisoni’s interpretation comes in a reinforced heavy lace with crystal buckles.

