WHAT’S IN A NAME? The British handbag label Milli Millu has a new name, an updated strategy and more money in the bank to fuel its expansion plans.

The brand is now known as Demellier, a reference to its founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh's name, family history and Spanish heritage. Llusia-Lindh said the re-branding was a response to the company's growing international appeal.