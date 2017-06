HONG KONG — Tao Liang's 25th birthday is shaping up to be a special milestone — the Chinese blogger has partnered with Tod's to launch a 200-piece capsule collection to coincide with his birthday on June 26.

Better known by the moniker Mr. Bags, Liang put his spin on three Tod's handbag styles, producing 60 each of the Sella and Double T model and 80 of the Wave model. The whole collection will be sold on tods.com and WeChat, and if Mr. Bags' prior collaborations with Burberry, Fendi and Givenchy are any indication, they are likely to sell it out within minutes.