Vera Bradley, best known for handbags and colorful, floral-patterned cotton quilted styles, this week showed an expanded assortment for spring 2018 at its Fifth Avenue showroom, reflecting ongoing efforts to evolve into a lifestyle collection."The biggest story for spring and summer is really our totes," said Harry Cunningham, vice president of creative services for the brand.For a touch of versatility, some of the totes are in canvas with glitter, so they double as beach bags or handbags, and totes with matching flip-flops are offered.Also new for next year: mini cross-bodies with drawstrings, "snack box" bags to carry wallets and mobile phones, and updated patterns on hard-side luggage."The other big story is beach-related travel-like backpacks," Cunningham said. Previously, only school backpacks were offered.Beach towels are another key category, and licensed products are a growing percentage of the business, with more swimsuit styles and colors for next year including one and two-piece suits and cover-ups. Swim is licensed to Mainstream Swimsuits Inc.Among other licensed products, scrubs are manufactured through a licensing agreement with CID Resources; phone cases are licensed to Incipio Technologies; sunglasses are from The McGee Group; Vera Bradley bedding is created through a partnership with Peking Handicrafts, and hosiery is from Renfro Corp.The brand is also innovating for functionality. Duffel bags, for example, convert to garment bags, and luggage flattens for easy storage.[caption id="attachment_11030103" align="alignnone" width="300"] A two-piece swim style from Vera Bradley.[/caption]
“These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves through fashion,” said @tommyhilfiger of his line of adaptive apparel, which launches today. The line consists of 37 men’s and 34 women’s styles based upon the pieces from the spring Tommy Hilfiger sportswear collection. #wwdnews
“Stranger Things” is getting a new cast member for season 2. Meet @sadiesink_, the 15-year-old who will be joining the Netflix series for its new season. You may recognize her from “The Glass Castle” with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson, but the Texas native’s next role goes in an entirely different direction. She describes her character, Max, as “a rough and tumble skater girl [who] becomes friends with the boys at school.” The second season debuts on October 27. (📷: @jgreenery) #wwdeye
Amid the Harvey Weinstein controversy, there’s another sector that’s being put under the spotlight for sexual abuse: the modeling industry. While rumors about abuse and sexual harassment of female and male models — and the photographers, agents and others who perpetrated it — have circulated within the fashion world for years, model @cameronrussell started posting stories from models on Instagram last week about abusive situations they’ve encountered — from sexual harassment and molestation to attempted rape. Over 75 have weighed in so far. Read more on WWD.com. Link in bio. #wwdnews
To celebrate its 16th anniversary, @dylanscandybar tapped designers and celebrities to create mosaics out of candy. The mosaics will be auctioned off to support the philanthropic cause of each participant’s choice. Pictured here is the mural created by @aliceandolivia's Stacey Bendet. For a first look at some of the other artwork being unveiled tonight, go to WWD.com. #wwdeye
The annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades this weekend drew Kate Hudson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laura Dern and more. See pictures of the star-studded event on WWD.com. (📷: @chelsealaurenla) #wwdeye
In his new book “Hollywood Royale,” Andy Warhol’s Protégé Matthew Rolston celebrates the Eighties revival of Hollywood glamour. Featuring more than 100 portraits taken by Rolston from 1977 to 1993, the book contains photos of icons like Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, and @drewbarrymore, pictured here in 1991. “Hollywood Royale,” out today, will be accompanied by an exhibition opening at Los Angeles’ Fahey/Klein Gallery on March 1. #wwdeye
"Nowadays when life is not so happy with everything going on in the world, I think people come to me for a little bit of whimsy and color and fun." - Designer Rebecca De Ravenel on her cult-favorite jewelry line. (📸 : @vsteves) #wwd40
“Everyone is talking about how the retail industry is struggling, but I think it’s an incredible time because brands who are doing something different and innovative are setting themselves up for the future,” said @adamgoldston, who founded the luxury athletic brand @apl with his brother @ryangoldsten. The Goldston’s are part of WWD’s 40 under 40: a group of industry notables. See the rest of the list on WWD.com. (📷: @vsteves) #wwd40
@eyeswoon blogger Athena Calderone debuted her first-ever cookbook, “Cook Beautiful,” which is heavily centered on the presentation and visual expression of food. Pictured here are her miso glazed carrots from the book. Get the recipe on WWD.com. (📷: @johnny_miller_) #wwdeye