MILAN — Ca & Lou has enlarged its product offering by adding textile accessories.

The Italian high-end costume jewelry company, established in 2010 by Carolina Neri and Bérengère Lux, introduced a range of headbands and belts for resort. The pieces are crafted from high-end fabrics, including printed and jacquard silk, as well as velvet. The color palette ranges from metallic tones to shades of green, pink and burgundy.