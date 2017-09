MILAN — Scarf designer Dianora Salviati has teamed with Filùhats, Anne Hamro’s luxury hat label, to present a cobranded capsule collection of limited-edition headpieces.The capsule features a range of women’s hats, crafted from high-end natural straws. Each piece is hand-painted with abstract decorations rendered in a sophisticated color palette, including earth tones and pastels. In addition, the headpieces are enriched with Salviati’s signature hand-painted linen scarves, while a frayed brim introduces slightly bohemian feel into the chic styles.In addition, the capsule features a selection of Salviati’s lightweight, airy caftans featuring matching colors and decors.The Dianora Salviati x Filùhats cobranded capsule will make its debut in Paris, where it will be presented at the Rainbowwave Showroom from Thursday to Oct. 5.Hats will retail at 530,00 euros, while the caftans will range from 290 euros to 390 euros.