More statement, less bulk.That's what jewelry designer and HSN celebrity R.J. Graziano advocates for accessorizing. "Everything should be very fluid. No one wants heavy jewelry at all," Graziano told WWD.He was at the "cookies and cocoa" holiday preview at the Marchon Eyewear penthouse showroom in Manhattan on Wednesday, organized by the Accessories Council.Among the 36 brands on display, Graziano highlighted pieces from his HSN collection — light tassel necklaces, crystal spike earrings and necklaces, starburst drop earrings, and Seventies-inspired liquid-y metal mesh necklaces.[caption id="attachment_11040707" align="alignnone" width="300"] A look from R.J. Graziano's collection for HSN.[/caption]According to executives and designer members of the Accessories Council, for holiday jewelry, it's all about personalization; big, bold but lightweight pieces; affordability, and tie-ins to charities, health and social causes."Giving back and a sense of social responsibility is really what we are seeing this season at many of the brands," said Karen Giberson, president of the Accessories Council. "There is very little here that doesn't have some emotional pull."Guiding a guest through the holiday presentation, Giberson singled out the Pluma brand and its “Caroline” necklaces which are part of the “Inégal” capsule collection by supermodel Martha Hunt to support The Scoliosis Research Society and Curvy Girls Foundation. The special edition designs are available in rhodium and 24-karat gold, handcrafted in Italy, and made of plated brass plates with leather straps emulating vertebrae. The designs are named “Caroline” to honor Hunt's mother, who encouraged and helped her daughter as she battled scoliosis.[caption id="attachment_11040731" align="alignnone" width="200"] Pluma's Caroline necklace by Martha Hunt.[/caption]Then Giberson highlighted the Article 22 collection of bangles, earrings and necklaces, made from shrapnel from land mines in Laos. "They work with local villages to cast jewelry," said Giberson.Among the handbag lines on view, Giberson highlighted embossed bags with an anaconda texture and grommets from the Los Angeles-based Hammitt. She said the brand doesn't discount and is "on fire" in an otherwise difficult climate for selling handbags. "Some of the big brands have faced difficult times, particularly those heavily distributed in department stores. At the same time, we do have some companies that are thriving."Deepa Gurnani from India showed handcrafted earrings, necklaces, tassels, hair ties and beading on fabric. The company supports an orphanage for 12 handicapped children in Mumbai.Sardeira showed sterling silver and 18-karat gold rings with elephants and gazelles and inspirational phrases like "be free" reflecting the brand's commitment to preserving endangered species and supporting wildlife preserves.[caption id="attachment_11040725" align="alignnone" width="300"] The whiskey quartz ring from Rarities Fine Jewelry by Carol Brodie.[/caption]Carol Brodie emphasized the "luxury for less" appeal of her Rarities Fine Jewelry by Carol Brodie collection for HSN, including her whiskey quartz rings and her Art Deco black onyx and turquoise earrings.Citing what she sees as dominant holiday trends, Brodie said, "Shiny big earrings with real sparkle will be a big statement. Layers continue to be most important. The look in jewelry is mixing and matching pearls, beads, every gemstone, color, texture and different sizes. I could go on and on."[caption id="attachment_11040709" align="alignnone" width="300"] A look from R.J. Graziano's collection for HSN.[/caption]
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion