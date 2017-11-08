More statement, less bulk.That's what jewelry designer and HSN celebrity R.J. Graziano advocates for accessorizing. "Everything should be very fluid. No one wants heavy jewelry at all," Graziano told WWD.He was at the "cookies and cocoa" holiday preview at the Marchon Eyewear penthouse showroom in Manhattan on Wednesday, organized by the Accessories Council.Among the 36 brands on display, Graziano highlighted pieces from his HSN collection — light tassel necklaces, crystal spike earrings and necklaces, starburst drop earrings, and Seventies-inspired liquid-y metal mesh necklaces.[caption id="attachment_11040707" align="alignnone" width="300"] A look from R.J. Graziano's collection for HSN.[/caption]According to executives and designer members of the Accessories Council, for holiday jewelry, it's all about personalization; big, bold but lightweight pieces; affordability, and tie-ins to charities, health and social causes."Giving back and a sense of social responsibility is really what we are seeing this season at many of the brands," said Karen Giberson, president of the Accessories Council. "There is very little here that doesn't have some emotional pull."Guiding a guest through the holiday presentation, Giberson singled out the Pluma brand and its “Caroline” necklaces which are part of the “Inégal” capsule collection by supermodel Martha Hunt to support The Scoliosis Research Society and Curvy Girls Foundation. The special edition designs are available in rhodium and 24-karat gold, handcrafted in Italy, and made of plated brass plates with leather straps emulating vertebrae. The designs are named “Caroline” to honor Hunt's mother, who encouraged and helped her daughter as she battled scoliosis.[caption id="attachment_11040731" align="alignnone" width="200"] Pluma's Caroline necklace by Martha Hunt.[/caption]Then Giberson highlighted the Article 22 collection of bangles, earrings and necklaces, made from shrapnel from land mines in Laos. "They work with local villages to cast jewelry," said Giberson.Among the handbag lines on view, Giberson highlighted embossed bags with an anaconda texture and grommets from the Los Angeles-based Hammitt. She said the brand doesn't discount and is "on fire" in an otherwise difficult climate for selling handbags. "Some of the big brands have faced difficult times, particularly those heavily distributed in department stores. At the same time, we do have some companies that are thriving."Deepa Gurnani from India showed handcrafted earrings, necklaces, tassels, hair ties and beading on fabric. The company supports an orphanage for 12 handicapped children in Mumbai.Sardeira showed sterling silver and 18-karat gold rings with elephants and gazelles and inspirational phrases like "be free" reflecting the brand's commitment to preserving endangered species and supporting wildlife preserves.[caption id="attachment_11040725" align="alignnone" width="300"] The whiskey quartz ring from Rarities Fine Jewelry by Carol Brodie.[/caption]Carol Brodie emphasized the "luxury for less" appeal of her Rarities Fine Jewelry by Carol Brodie collection for HSN, including her whiskey quartz rings and her Art Deco black onyx and turquoise earrings.Citing what she sees as dominant holiday trends, Brodie said, "Shiny big earrings with real sparkle will be a big statement. Layers continue to be most important. The look in jewelry is mixing and matching pearls, beads, every gemstone, color, texture and different sizes. I could go on and on."[caption id="attachment_11040709" align="alignnone" width="300"] A look from R.J. Graziano's collection for HSN.[/caption]