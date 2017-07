LONDON — Sadiq Khan may get his wish — and then some. As Brexit negotiations loom, the mayor has this week been touting central London as a tourist and business capital, and hoping that the West End will take 1 billion pounds, or $1.29 billion, in spend during the summer season.

The city will certainly get a boost from Cartier, which has been showing and selling its latest high jewelry collection in the capital for the first time in 10 years.