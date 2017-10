THE COMEBACK KID: Arnaud Bamberger, who worked at Cartier for more than four decades, is back in the fine-jewelry business as honorary chairman of G, the company that belongs to London-based artisan jeweler Glenn Spiro. Bamberger will join G in November, WWD has learned.The 72-year-old Bamberger has long been a fixture on the London jewelry scene, having spent the last 25 years of his Cartier career as managing director for the U.K., later taking up the role of executive chairman and then honorary chairman of the jeweler's U.K. division.He was also a familiar face on the social and sporting scenes, hosting a series of events during the year, including the annual Cartier-sponsored polo match, which he’d watch alongside Queen Elizabeth and other British royals.Bamberger has known Spiro since the jeweler was an apprentice and called him “a rare talent in our industry. For many years Glenn has quietly supplied many breathtaking gems to several top houses around the world.“Some pieces combine traditional precious metals with more innovative materials including titanium and carbon. Most importantly, each gemstone is carefully selected and unique making each creation a piece to treasure,” he said.During his tenure at Cartier, Bamberger also oversaw the watch brands belonging to Cartier’s parent, Compagnie Financière Richemont, in the U.K. market.Spiro trained as a master jeweler at English Artworks, the London-based jewelry designers and suppliers, and went on to create pieces behind the scenes for major jewelry houses.He served as senior director of Christie’s and international specialist of the auction house's jewelry department. Over the years he built up a list of private clients and set up workshops in Los Angeles, Geneva and London. He's based in Mayfair on the first floor of the former Norman Hartnell atelier on Bruton Street.Spiro, who launched under his own name in 2014, said Bamberger “brings a wealth of experience and contacts in the jewelry world that I am sure will be invaluable to us. He is someone I have known for some time and I am extremely happy that he has decided to join our team.”During an interview at his sprawling showroom and offices, with their high ceilings and walls lined in Art Deco mirrors, Spiro said he plans to “think and talk about stones and jewelry and where to go, and where not to go,” with Bamberger. “We’ve known one another for a long time, and Arnaud understands quality,” he said.Spiro also plans to launch his first bejeweled watch, its face hidden inside a flower design that twists open and shut. The watch, made from gold, titanium and colored gemstones, will have a presence at Harrods' new watch room, which is set to open next year.