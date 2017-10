MILAN — Trick or treat? Aurélie Bidermann invites women to indulge in jewelry for Halloween.The French jewelry designer has teamed with Yoox to launch a capsule collection exclusively available at the online retailer from Monday.As its name reveals, the Spider Collection by Aurélie Bidermann x Yoox includes three gold-plated items — a pendant, a pair of earrings and a ring — all featuring the silhouette of a spider.[caption id="attachment_11033279" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Aurélie Bidermann Spider Collection x Yoox[/caption]“For my capsule collection for Yoox, I wanted something quintessentially Aurélie Bidermann,” the designer said. “Nature has always been such a great source of inspiration for myself that, when Yoox asked me to create a capsule collection for Halloween, I immediately chose a gold spider.”While the earrings and the ring retail at $745 and $739, respectively, the pendant is sold at $923.