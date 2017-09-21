The Brooks Brothers Group is focusing and consolidating its fashion jewelry efforts.The firm has established Deconic — a company subsidiary that will encompass all of Brooks Brothers’ jewelry-focused holdings, including private labels such as Alexis Bittar and Carolee as well as jewelry licenses including ABS by Allen Schwartz, Trina Turk and Lois Hill.Brooks Brothers acquired Carolee in 2001 and Alexis Bittar in 2016. Lois Hill is the firm’s most recent addition. Carolee will now morph into Deconic — an umbrella entity which will also include the firm’s remaining jewelry assets.Matteo Del Vecchio, previously chief administrative officer for Brooks Brothers, has been transferred to serve as chief executive officer of Deconic. The entity’s offices will be based in Industry City, Brooklyn.Del Vecchio said of the firm: “We’re looking to focus our efforts in the premium fashion jewelry segment, like we’ve done with Alexis Bittar, and expand the brands in our portfolio. We believe we can add omnichannel resources and manufacturing capabilities to create a true power player within the contemporary jewelry space. That’s where we see the potential for Deconic in the industry. We’ll be working very closely with our partners as we move forward to pursue our vision.”