MILAN –Buccellati planted its flag in China.The Milan-based jewelry firm, whose 85 percent stake is controlled by Chinese Gansu Gangtai Group, opened its first store in Shanghai on Thursday.Located inside the city’s Plaza 66 luxury shopping destination, the 1,615-square-foot unit was celebrated with a special event at the presence of Andrea Buccellati, honorary president and creative director of the house.“We’re glad to bring our unique creations in China and look forward to face all the next steps of this journey,” said Buccellati, who cut the ribbon for the store along with Gansu Gangtai Group’s president Xu Jingang and actress Zhang Ziyi.[caption id="attachment_11046596" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Buccellati store at Plaza 66.[/caption]Following the opening, an exclusive gala dinner was held for 100 guests at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre. The venue was staged to salute the firm’s heritage, with Renaissance-inspired images projected on the ceiling and over 100 Buccellati jewelry pieces exhibited in an installation.In addition, models posed with creations of the high-end Unica collection and dancers wore the house’s jewelry sets during live performances.[caption id="attachment_11046599" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Scene from Buccellati’s gala in Shanghai.[/caption]During the event, Buccellati also announced Ziyi’s appointment as brand ambassador. The actress, who wore white and yellow gold set with diamonds of the house’s high-end Unica collection for the occasion, said she was honored to represent the storied Italian brand and glad of its increasing presence in the country.In particular, Buccellati will open other boutiques in China by the end of the year, including units at the Shanghai Taihui Park and the Peninsula Hotel of Shanghai and Beijing.Back in August, when Gansu Gangtai Group closed the acquisition of the house’s majority stake, Buccellati’s chief executive officer Gianluca Brozzetti said the group will invest a sum of 200 million euros to boost the international expansion of the label in the next five years.In particular, Brozzetti explained that 27 of the 88 planned stores will be opened in Greater China, not only in famous cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Macau, Taipei and Hong Kong, but also in less-known, yet densely populated towns.Following Gansu Gangtai Group’s acquisition, the Buccellati family and private equity Clessidra SGR retain a 15 percent stake in the company. Clessidra acquired a majority stake in Buccellati in an operation valued at 80 million euros in 2013.Buccellati closed 2016 with revenues of 44 million euros.
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)