June 29, 2017
Bulgari Chocolate Cake ring

The Bulgari Chocolate Cake ring

Courtesy Image

VENICE — “Venice is larger than life.”

From this premise, Bulgari’s chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin highlighted the aesthetic value of the Italian city to present the brand’s latest high jewelry collection on Thursday. Called "Festa," the collection is a celebration of the Italian lifestyle, paying homage to the joyful mood of the country’s festivals and outdoors events such as the Carnival or the Palio, the storied horse race in Tuscany’s Siena.

