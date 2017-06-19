Cartier in September unveiled its renovated Fifth Avenue mansion with selling space expanded to four floors from one-and-a-half, overall space more than doubled to 40,000 square feet and noble materials from marble to oak paneling restored to their former splendor.

But to introduce its expanded Cactus de Cartier collection, the jeweler tossed aside the formality and elegance of the mansion for the building's rooftop, where the first installation since the store's reopening features an outdoor lounge, indigenous plants and jewelry displays that will be open to the public through June 29.