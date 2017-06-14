K&M Acquires Costume Jewelry Brand Robert Rose
The brand, owned by Collection 18, has been bought by K&M Accessories.
Merging costume jewelry assets, K&M Accessories announced today that it will acquire the assets of Robert Rose Jewelry, previously owned by Collection 18.
Terms regarding the sale could not be learned. K&M is the producer of private label costume jewelry for Tahari, Guess and Jessica McClintock among other brands as well as in-house jewelry lines.
