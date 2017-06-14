By  on June 14, 2017

Merging costume jewelry assets, K&M Accessories announced today that it will acquire the assets of Robert Rose Jewelry, previously owned by Collection 18.

Terms regarding the sale could not be learned. K&M is the producer of private label costume jewelry for Tahari, Guess and Jessica McClintock among other brands as well as in-house jewelry lines.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus